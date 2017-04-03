Tiger cubs rescued in Lebanon, head to Syrian zoo

Three Siberian tiger cubs destined for a zoo in war-torn Syria were rescued by a Lebanese animal rights group after being trapped in an unmarked, maggot-infested crate in Beirut's airport for almost a week. The tigers, which were being transported from Ukraine, arrived at the Beirut airport on March 7, inside a ventilated 10.6-cubic feet crate, where they could not stand or move and were forced to urinate and defecate on each other, according to Animals Lebanon.

