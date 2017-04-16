These Syrians were finally being evacuated to safety. That's when the bomb went off
The view from inside a bus outside Aleppo, Syria, on April 16, 2017, one day after a car bomb went off next to a convoy of buses filled with evacuees. The view from inside a bus outside Aleppo, Syria, on April 16, 2017, one day after a car bomb went off next to a convoy of buses filled with evacuees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC