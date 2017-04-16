These Syrians were finally being evac...

These Syrians were finally being evacuated to safety. That's when the bomb went off

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The view from inside a bus outside Aleppo, Syria, on April 16, 2017, one day after a car bomb went off next to a convoy of buses filled with evacuees. The view from inside a bus outside Aleppo, Syria, on April 16, 2017, one day after a car bomb went off next to a convoy of buses filled with evacuees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S... Apr 9 Nothing in the News 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC