The Syrian concern: Israel sends clear signals following escalation at border

Israel is increasingly acting in the military and political sphere to redefine the power balance in Syria with the hopes of returning the quiet to its northern border. Residents of Nawa city in Syria inspect the damage after a reported strike against ISIS positions by the Russian Air Force, November 21. Israel wants Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria to be more conscious of its vital security interests and what it defines as its "red lines," and has recently been trying to convey the message more explicitly to the Syrian regime via Russia.

