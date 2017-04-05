The Latest: UN humanitarian chief say...

The Latest: UN humanitarian chief says $6 billion pledged

Read more: The Tribune

The United Nations humanitarian chief says that 41 donors have pledged $6 billion to help people in need in 2017 amid the Syrian crisis. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien said what is now needed is to see the pledges turned into "cash for action" as soon as possible.

Chicago, IL

