The Latest: UN chief upset but cana t verify Syria attack

The United Nations says it isn't in a position to independently verify reports of a chemical attack in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply disturbed" at the incident. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. chief extends "his heartfelt condolences to victims of the incident and their families."

