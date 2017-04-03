The Latest: Trump says Syria attack in 'vital' US interest
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a news conference at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a news conference at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One while in flight from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Palm Beach International Airport, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One while in flight from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Palm Beach International Airport, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|38 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|6 hr
|duck soup
|15
|A history of chemical weapons in Syria
|18 hr
|James
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC