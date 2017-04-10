The Latest: Syrian official says evac...

The Latest: Syrian official says evacuations to start Friday

A local official involved in the planned evacuations from four besieged areas in Syria says buses will start moving after sunrise Friday. Preparations had been underway Thursday for the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria, Foua and Kfarya, and the rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani, near Damascus.

