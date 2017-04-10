The Latest: Syrian official says evacuations to start Friday
A local official involved in the planned evacuations from four besieged areas in Syria says buses will start moving after sunrise Friday. Preparations had been underway Thursday for the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria, Foua and Kfarya, and the rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani, near Damascus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Wed
|spocko
|65
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|43
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC