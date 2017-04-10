The Latest: Revised UN resolution on ...

The Latest: Revised UN resolution on Syria attack circulated

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Britain, France and the United States have circulated a revised U.N. draft resolution that would condemn the reported use of chemical weapons in northern Syria and demand that all parties provide speedy access to investigators to the sites. Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters Tuesday that the resolution also calls for those responsible for the attack on Khan Sheikhoun on April 4 to be identified and brought to justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 3 hr Geezer Files 59
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 7 hr Swedenforever of ... 31
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr mohel klavan 121,925
News Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad? 16 hr silly rabbit 1
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Mon Retribution 42
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Mon USA Today 1
News Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S... Apr 9 Nothing in the News 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC