The Latest: Revised UN resolution on Syria attack circulated

Britain, France and the United States have circulated a revised U.N. draft resolution that would condemn the reported use of chemical weapons in northern Syria and demand that all parties provide speedy access to investigators to the sites. Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters Tuesday that the resolution also calls for those responsible for the attack on Khan Sheikhoun on April 4 to be identified and brought to justice.

