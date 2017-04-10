The Latest: Revised UN resolution on Syria attack circulated
Britain, France and the United States have circulated a revised U.N. draft resolution that would condemn the reported use of chemical weapons in northern Syria and demand that all parties provide speedy access to investigators to the sites. Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters Tuesday that the resolution also calls for those responsible for the attack on Khan Sheikhoun on April 4 to be identified and brought to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|3 hr
|Geezer Files
|59
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|7 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Mon
|Retribution
|42
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC