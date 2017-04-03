The Latest: Official says 5 killed in...

The Latest: Official says 5 killed in US attack on Syria

13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A Syrian official tells The Associated Press that the U.S. missile attack that hit military targets in central Syria has killed three soldiers and two civilians. Talal Barazi, the governor of Homs province, said seven others were wounded in the early Friday attack.

Chicago, IL

