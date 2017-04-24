The Latest: Chemical weapons watchdog marks anniversary
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, girls carry the pictures of five Syrian men who were kidnapped four years ago from the historic town of Maaloula near Damascus by al-Qaida-linked militants, during their funeral prayers in Bab Touma, a predominantly Christian quarter of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The remains of the five Christians were discovered recently by the Lebanese army in a remote area near the Lebanese-Syrian border and handed over to Syrian authorities on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC