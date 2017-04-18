Syrians babies are being named 'Putin' in honour of Russian President

Moscow [Russia], Apr 22 : Syrian families are naming their children Putin as a mark of gratitude for the Russian President's support for his Syrian counterpart in the six-year war, a government official has said. Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Riyad Haddad said Bashar al-Assad had also made Russian the second language in Syria and had donated land near Damascus for a Russian school to be built.

