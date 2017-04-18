Syrian troops capture central town af...

Syrian troops capture central town after heavy clashes

Syrian government forces have captured a central town and adjacent villages, boosting security in nearby areas loyal to President Bashar Assad, and marched deeper into a rebel-held neighborhood of Damascus, Syrian state media and an opposition monitoring group said Sunday. The latest advances came as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a cable to the Syrian leader on the occasion of Syria's April 17 Independence Day.

