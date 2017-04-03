Syrian government intensifies attacks...

Syrian government intensifies attacks around Damascus, Hama

The New Zealand Herald

" Syrian activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of opposition-held areas around Damascus and the central city of Hama. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Damascus suburbs of Eastern Ghouta, as well as areas on the eastern edges of the capital, were hit by at least 50 airstrikes on Monday morning.

