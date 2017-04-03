Syrian government forces besiege rebel-held Damascus area

Syrian troops intensified their bombardment of opposition-held areas around Damascus on Monday and besieged a rebel neighborhood northeast of the city, the latest in the government's push to erase battlefield advances made by insurgents in March. Airstrikes on the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Douma killed at least 16 people, including three children, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

