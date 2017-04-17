Syrian First Lady Asma Assad faces calls to be stripped of her UK...
Some British lawmakers have given Asma Assad an ultimatum: Stop supporting your husband's "murderous" regime or risk losing your U.K. citizenship. Syria's British-born first lady has come under fire for using social media to prop up Bashar Assad's regime, as the U.S. and its allies accuse the Syrian dictator of using chemical weapons on his own people in an April 4 attack.
