Syrian ceremony in Paterson reflects ...

Syrian ceremony in Paterson reflects resistance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Syrian ceremony in Paterson reflects resistance The flag raised in Paterson to mark Independence Day differs from the flag of Syria's regime. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pTNKmI Sisters Noha Alzouabi, 18 and Mariam Alzoubabi, 15 of Paterson attend a Syrian Independence Day Ceremony at Paterson City Hall on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Sat Death on 2 Legs 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC