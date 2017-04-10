Syrian army says U.S.-led air strike ...

Syrian army says U.S.-led air strike on Wednesday hit IS poison gas depot, killing hundreds

12 hrs ago

The Syrian army said that an air strike late on Wednesday by the U.S.-led coalition hit poison gas supplies belonging to Islamic State, releasing a toxic substance that killed "hundreds including many civilians." The incident in the eastern Deir al-Zor province proved that Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked militants "possess chemical weapons", a statement by the army flashed on Thursday by Syrian state TV said.

Chicago, IL

