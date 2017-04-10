Syrian army moves to tame rebellious Damascus districts
This Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, a Syrian army soldier makes his way in a tunnel reportedly previously used by rebel fighters on the once rebel-held Bab Antakya street in the eastern Aleppo, Syria. FILE - This Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, a Syrian army soldier makes his way in a tunnel reportedly previously used by rebel fighters on the once rebel-held Bab Antakya street in the eastern Aleppo, Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|micha mohel
|121,926
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC