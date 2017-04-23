Syrian army advances in Hama countryside amid rebels' retreat

Syrian army wrested control over eight villages and towns in the countryside of Hama province in central Syria on Sunday, state news agency SANA reported. The town of Helfaya, which is a strategic one, is among those captured by the Syrian army during the wide-scale offensive in the northern countryside of Hama, which led to the killing and injury of hundreds of rebels, according to SANA.

