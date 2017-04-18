Syrian army advances along vital high...

Syrian army advances along vital highway in rebel-held Hama province

AMMAN: The Syrian army advanced into the town of Taybet al Imam in Hama province on Thursday, expanding its territory along the strategic western highway between Damascus and Aleppo, the army and rebels said. The government forces were backed by heavy Russian aerial strikes across a large swathe of territory to the west of the M5 highway held by rebels in their six-year civil war, they said.

