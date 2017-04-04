Syrian activists: Several dead in Idlib chemical attack The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the death toll at 35, among them 10 children. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oxmEUF A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.