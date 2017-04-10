Syria population transfer begins with...

Syria population transfer begins with exchange of prisoners

Powhatan Today

Syria's government and rebels exchanged some 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of a larger agreement to evacuate four besieged areas in different parts of the country, activists and officials said Wednesday. Hakim Baghdadi, a member of the relief committee for Foua and Kfarya, two rebel-besieged villages in northwestern Syria, said the overnight release was overseen by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Chicago, IL

