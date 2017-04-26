Syria chemical attack: Inspectors fin...

Syria chemical attack: Inspectors find 'incontrovertible' evidence of sarin gas

Paris: France will produce proof "in a few days" that the regime of Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical strike on a Syrian village that killed 87 people earlier this month, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Wednesday. Syria has blamed terrorist groups for the attack, and Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the attack was carried out by "forces" trying to frame the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

