Syria: Airstrike in Hama kills 8 White Helmets rescuers

Airstrikes struck a centre of Syria's rescuers known as the White Helmets in a rebel-held area in the country's centre, killing eight volunteers, opposition activists said Saturday. The airstrike was one of the deadliest against the rescuers who operate in opposition-held areas and who have garnered world attention for operating in extreme conditions, pulling survivors out of recently struck areas.

