Syria agrees to halt fire for chemical attack probe: Russia14 min ago

Syria's military is ready to halt fire around the rebel-held town hit by a suspected chemical attack if experts are sent in to conduct a probe, Russia's defence ministry said today. "The command of the Syrian armed forces has expressed readiness to cease hostilities in Khan Sheikhun if a special mission of experts is sent there to investigate the events of April 4," the defence ministry said in a statement.

