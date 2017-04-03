Suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed dozens condemned by international community
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria Photo: Reuters/Ammar Abdullah A man walks on the rubble of a damaged mosque after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|6 hr
|Advents
|3
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Mar 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dirty Imperialism
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC