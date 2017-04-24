Striking Syria: Out in the open

Striking Syria: Out in the open

19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

From analyses on the regional significance of the IDF's successful interception of a Syrian drone that entered Israeli airspace, through coverage of bereaved families of fallen soldiers ahead of next week's Memorial Day, to colorful graphs and official Independence Day statistics on the Jewish state's growing population, the major headlines across the country's leading Hebrew-language papers this weekend are strikingly similar. All papers lead with the Israeli army's confirmation that a missile successfully downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Golan Heights, and tie the operation to Arab media reports, according to which the IDF attacked a Syrian army air base near Damascus on Wednesday.

