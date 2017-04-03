Russian State Duma Speaker Warns US of Further Attacks in Syria
The Russian chairman of the Lower House, Vyacheslav Volodin , said the United States could reap undesirable consequences if it continues to act as world policeman. The chairman of Russia's Lower House, Vyacheslav Volodin , has said that the United States could reap undesirable consequences if it takes on the role of world policeman, though Russian would prefer not to see this happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|12 min
|USA Today
|1
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|7 hr
|Blink
|52
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|8
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|7 hr
|Nothing in the news
|39
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|2
|When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|1
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC