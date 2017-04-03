Russian State Duma Speaker Warns US o...

Russian State Duma Speaker Warns US of Further Attacks in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

The Russian chairman of the Lower House, Vyacheslav Volodin , said the United States could reap undesirable consequences if it continues to act as world policeman. The chairman of Russia's Lower House, Vyacheslav Volodin , has said that the United States could reap undesirable consequences if it takes on the role of world policeman, though Russian would prefer not to see this happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... 12 min USA Today 1
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 7 hr Blink 52
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 7 hr USA Today 8
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 7 hr Nothing in the news 39
News Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S... Sun Nothing in the News 2
News When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria Sun Nothing in the News 1
News Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes Sat silly rabbit 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC