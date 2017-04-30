Russian Federation presses for Syria ...

Russian Federation presses for Syria chemical attack investigation

The Oak Ridge Observer

Syria's President Bashar al Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus Syria in this handout He insisted his forces had turned over all chemical weapons stockpiles in 2013, under a deal brokered by Russian Federation to avoid threatened US military action. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is investigating last week's chemical-weapons attack, said in a statement that its technical experts had determined the allegations of sarin gas use were credible and that it had collected samples to be analyzed.

Chicago, IL

