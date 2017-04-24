Russia Vetoes Security Council Condem...

Russia Vetoes Security Council Condemnation of Syrian Chemical Attack

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In an interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump described Assad as an "evil man" and "an animal", warning that the Putin government's support for the Syrian government was "very bad for Russian Federation". Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, said relations between the countries are 'at a low point'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Sat Death on 2 Legs 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC