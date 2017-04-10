Russia vetoes investigation into Syria chemical attack

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov holds up his hand as he votes against a Draft resolution that condemns the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council on April 12, 2017 at UN Headquarters in New York. Russia vetoed a UN draft resolution demanding the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation into a suspected chemical attack that the West blames on President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

