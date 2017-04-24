Russia records 14 ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

Russia registered a total of 14 violations of ceasefire in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday. "Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus , Latakia , Daraa , and Hama ," the ministry said in a daily bulletin published on its website.

