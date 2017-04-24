Russia is killing lots of Syrian civilians again
A woman pushes her elderly husband in a wheelchair in opposition-held Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on April 26, 2017. Civilian deaths in Syria from Russian air strikes are at their highest since the fall of rebel-held Aleppo to regime forces in December according to one monitoring group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC