Q&A: Who has chemical weapons in Syria?

Syrian President Bashar Assad was required to declare and dispose of all his chemical weapons under U.N. supervision in 2014, but his forces have been accused of using them since then, most recently this week, when a chemical attack in northern Syria killed nearly 90 people. Syria 's disarmament, which was carried out amid a chaotic civil war, has been the subject of some doubt, and there is evidence that the Islamic State group and other insurgents have acquired chemical weapons.

