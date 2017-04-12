Putin meets with Tillerson in Russia ...

Putin meets with Tillerson in Russia as Syria rift deepens

WTVR Richmond

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as a diplomatic rift between the two nations deepens over a chemical attack in Syria. The meeting is taking place at the Kremlin along with Tillerson's counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the US State Department and Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

Chicago, IL

