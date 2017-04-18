Pentagon Spokesman Updates Iraq, Syria, Yemen Operations
Jeff Davis said here today. Iraqi special operations forces members prepare to participate in training in Baghdad conducted by Coalition members assigned to Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force Iraq, April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Sat
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC