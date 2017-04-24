PACE President Stripped Of Powers After Meeting Syria's Assad
The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has been stripped of his leadership powers after he joined Russian State Duma deputies on a trip to Syria to meet with President Bashar al-Assad. The Bureau of PACE on April 28 said PACE President Pedro Agramunt is "no longer authorized to undertake any official visits, attend meetings, or make public statements on behalf of the assembly in his capacity as president."
