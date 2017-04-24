Over a million Syrian refugees trapped in an 'informal' Lebanese limbo

Baalbek, Lebanon: Near Lebanon's north-east border, nostalgia hunters can still find reminders of the country's prewar Golden Age.Through the dimly lit corridors of the once fashionable Palmyra Hotel, the manager proudly leads us to the bedroom where Charles de Gaulle once slept. Hanging on its wall is a drawing by Jean Cocteau - a fading souvenir of the artist's stay one night in 1960.

