Over 2,800 killed in Syria in March10 min ago

Damascus, April 1 At least 2,826 people were killed in Syria in March, a Britain-based war monitoring group reported on Saturday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights detailed that the number of last month's casualties is similar to February, in which 2,854 people lost their lives, Efe news reported.

