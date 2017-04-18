Officials Provide Details of Latest Counter-ISIS Strikes in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 45 strikes consisting of 91 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. -- Near Abu Kamal, 10 strikes destroyed 16 ISIS oil equipment items, five ISIS storage tanks, four ISIS well heads and three ISIS oil pumps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.