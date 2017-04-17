Murphy refutes idea Trump acted reckl...

Murphy refutes idea Trump acted recklessly to alleged gas attack in Syria

Tehran Times

Richard Murphy, the former U.S. ambassador to Damascus, rejects the view that Donald Trump reacted hastily and impulsively to alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province on April 4. "Photographs of civilians dead or dying from poison gases used in that attack were widely available within hours. So the President's reaction was not that 'fast'," Murphy tells the Tehran Times.

Chicago, IL

