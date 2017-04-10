More Than 100 Die In Suicide Attack O...

More Than 100 Die In Suicide Attack On Syrian Evacuees

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in a suicide attack on Saturday in rebel-held northwestern Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the vast majority of the victims were families evacuating from two Shiite villages, Fuaa and Kefraya, long besieged by rebels.

