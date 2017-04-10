Misdirected U.S. strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

This photo provided by Hawar News Agency, a Kurdish-run news agency, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows fighters from the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces carrying the coffins of their comrades, who were killed Tuesday by a misdirected airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition, during their funeral procession, in Tal al-Abyad, northeast Syria, Thursday, April 13, 2017. U.S. Central Command said coalition aircraft were given the wrong coordinates by their partner forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for a strike intended to target Islamic State militants south of their Tabqa stronghold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.