Kiss is wild and watchable, but falls behind on the Syrian conflict

Instead of using metatheatre for farcical purposes, Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderon uses it for political ones - to engage with the Syrian civil war and refugee crisis, and ask whether a theatre performance in another country can really tackle the 21st century's deadliest conflict in any meaningful way. For all the originality in Calderon's writing and skillfulness on display in director Ashlie Corcoran's production at Canadian Stage, however, I couldn't shake the feeling that Kiss was the wrong play in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.