Jets hit Syrian rebel outpost near Turkish border - rebels

AMMAN: Jets believed to be Russian hit an outpost run by moderate rebel forces in northwestern Syria near a major border crossing with Turkey, killing at least one fighter and wounding several people, two rebel sources said on Sunday. They said several raids overnight hit Babeska, a village in Idlib province that has become a haven for several moderate Free Syrian Army groups, mainly Jaish al Islam, a major insurgent group that controls the last major rebel stronghold on the doorstep of the Syrian capital.

