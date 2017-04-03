'It's Extreme': Syrian Refugee in NH Blasts Assad for Chemical Attack
Samer Dukhar, a Syrian refugee living in Manchester, New Hampshire, is hoping the United States will do more to help people escape the conflict following a suspected chemical attack. Syrian refugees in the United States say they are horrified by the grim images showing the aftermath of a suspected chemical weapons attack in their home country that killed more than 80 people, including at least 27 children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|A history of chemical weapons in Syria
|5 hr
|James
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC