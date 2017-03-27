Italy wins G7 backing for U.N. peacek...

Italy wins G7 backing for U.N. peacekeeping force for culture

12 hrs ago

FILE PHOTO: Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads ''We remain'' is seen on a stone at the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016. The G7 group of rich nations committed on Friday to pursuing the creation of a U.N. peacekeeping force to protect world heritage sites from destruction in conflict and combating the trafficking of plundered treasures.

