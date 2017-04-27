Israeli Missile Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft That Crossed Border [VIDEO]

The first of two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors is launched during a successful intercept test. The test, conducted by Missile Defense Agency , Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency, Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, and U.S. Pacific Command, in conjunction with U.S. Army Soldiers from the Alpha Battery, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, U.S. Navy sailors aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Decatur , and U.S. Air Force airmen from the 613th Air and Operations Center resulted in the intercept of one medium-range ballistic missile target by THAAD, and one medium-range ballistic missile target by Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense .

