IS militant group launches two suicid...

IS militant group launches two suicide attacks on U.S.-backed Syrian rebels

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Syrian Democratic Forces women fighters greet each other on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria April 8, 2017. Photo - Reuters Syrian Democratic Forces women fighters greet each other on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 1 hr Sass 34
News Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S... 8 hr Nothing in the News 2
News When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria 8 hr Nothing in the News 1
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Sat Retribution 49
News Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes Sat silly rabbit 2
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... Apr 7 Xxxccxx 2
News A history of chemical weapons in Syria Apr 6 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC