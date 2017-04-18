In Syria, population transfers stalle...

In Syria, population transfers stalled over violence resume

Thousands of Syrians trapped at an exchange point arrived at a temporary shelter in government-controlled Aleppo city on Friday, as one of the largest population transfers in Syria's civil war resumed following a number of snags, including a deadly explosion. Syrian state TV al-Ikhbariya broadcast the arrival of several buses carrying hundreds of residents from the pro-government villages of Foua and Kfarya - besieged for two years amid Syria's bloody civil war by anti-government rebels - to Jibreen, an Aleppo suburb.

